ENID, Okla. — A lunch-and-learn event will be 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at RSVP Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut, according to Longterm Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Services.
Joy Rhodes, from the OSU Garfield County Extension Office, will talk about “Assisting Caregivers to Cope with Difficult Situations and Patients.”
Lunch will be provided by RSVP of Enid.
Those wishing to attend the event should RSVP by Aug. 24 to Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator, by calling (580) 234-7475.
