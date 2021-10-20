ENID, Okla. — Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging has funding available for caregivers who may need help getting a break from their caregiving responsibilities.
The caregiver respite program has funding available for caregivers of seniors who require assistance with activities of daily living and for grandparents 55 and older raising grandchildren under the age of 18, said Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator at LTCA of Enid AAA.
Nearly 53 million, or one-in-five, adults in the United States provide care to another adult or child with special needs, according to American Association of Retired Persons. Nearly 48 million caregivers care for someone over the age of 18.
Caregivers can experience high levels of burnout, fatigue, frustration and stress, according to Family Caregiver Alliance.
“It's very important for (caregivers) to take care of themselves so that they can take care of their loved ones,” Doucet said, “and this respite program allows them to have a break. If they just want to go for a walk to just have some time to themselves, the respite program gives them the opportunity to just have some ‘me time’ and do whatever they want to do for a little while.”
The voucher programs — funded by federal funds made available by the Older Americans Act through Oklahoma Department of Human Services — offer $300 every quarter that can be used to hire someone to care for the person so the unpaid family caregiver can have a break — go to medical appointments, run errands or even just to take a nap, Doucet said.
Hired caregivers are not required to hold any special certifications and have to be 18 and older, but the person cannot be somebody who lives in the same household as the person receiving the care.
The vouchers provided each quarter are only valid during that quarter and can be brought or mailed to LTCA of Enid AAA.
Because LTCA of Enid AAA is practicing social distancing due to COVID-19, all the paperwork for the caregiver respite program can be completed over the phone. Those interested or wanting more information can call (580) 234-7575 and ask for Doucet.
“We are here to help,” Doucet said.
