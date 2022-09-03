ENID, Okla. — Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging will host a caregiver’s conference featuring multiple speakers next month.
The free conference will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Christian Church of the Covenant, 1205 S. Cleveland, according to a press release from LTCA of Enid AAA.
Featured speakers are Michaelle Statham, with Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter, who will talk about tips for successful communication during all stages of Alzheimer’s; Tina Ruding, from Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, who will talk about alleviating caregiver stress; and Stacy Boyles, from Legal Aid of Oklahoma, who will talk about end-of-life documents.
The conference will provide encouragement and resources for family members who are serving as caregivers, the release states. A caregiver’s support kit will be given to everyone who registers.
There is no deadline to register, and those interested can even register the day of the conference.
For more information about or to register for the conference, contact Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator at LTCA of Enid AAA, by calling (580) 234-7475 or emailing tdoucet@ltcaenid.org.
