ENID, Okla. — People 60 years of age or older will have the opportunity to receive free legal aid advice and counseling next week.
Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging will have an informative presentation at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at RSVP Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut, on senior aging documents.
Stacy Boyles, with Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, will be available at the event to answer questions about preparing a will and power of attorney, as well as many other topics.
Additionally, Stacy Washburn, Medicare counselor at LTCA of Enid AAA, will be there to talk about services LTCA of Enid AAA offers locally.
“A lot of people don’t have those necessary steps in order, and Stacy Boyles is definitely there to help them with those needs,” Washburn said. “You don’t think about it, but it is really handy to have a power of attorney and stuff like that in order before anything happens — to be prepared, and she can answer all their questions.”
The event is free to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.