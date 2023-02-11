ENID, Okla. — Individuals who are new to Medicare or are retiring and have questions about Medicare will have the opportunity later this week to learn more about it.
Long Term care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging will host an informative, open forum meeting from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Five80 Coffee House, 122 E. Randolph.
Stacy Washburn, a certified Medicare counselor at LTCA of Enid AAA, will lead the meeting and discuss all the details of Medicare and help people who are turning 65 years old, considering retirement or have questions about Medicare to get through the maze and confusion of enrolling.
“I will give (attendees) a road map to Medicare,” Washburn said.
Anybody interested in attending the free meeting is asked to call (580) 234-7475 to RSVP.
