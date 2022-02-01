ENID, Okla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected those caring for loved ones in non-health care settings.
Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator at Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging, said during the pandemic, some families relocated their loved ones into their own homes instead of residential care facilities or nursing homes.
In many families, she added, all caregiving responsibilities were downsized to a smaller circle within many families, and often, one family member assumed all of the responsibilities and became the primary caregiver to reduce the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19.
Doucet said adjusting schedules to fit the needs of their loved ones and increased duties and responsibilities can lead to significant stress for caregivers.
“(Caregiving) is a hardship, anyways, on caregivers because they have to put their lives on hold to care for their loved ones,” Doucet said, “and then, when COVID-19 started, (caregivers) aren’t comfortable bringing other people in because they don't want to take a chance on exposing their loved ones to COVID-19, so they take on more of the responsibilities themselves instead of reaching out for help.”
The increased stress and potential burnout can affect caregivers’ patience, therefore affecting their loved ones, Doucet added.
Different options and approaches to caregiving within a family are not uncommon, according to an LTCA of Enid AAA press release from Doucet. However, COVID-19 created new family dynamics, as family members had different options and approaches to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
This new dynamic was at the forefront, as many caregivers needed to manage public health recommendations, the loved ones’ and family members’ wants and needs, differing opinions about safe behaviors outside of the home and COVID-19 quarantine recommendations on behalf of their loved ones, the release states.
In some cases, families responded to the stress of caring for loved ones with increased teamwork and support, while in other cases, the stress of the caregiver role caused uncertainty and challenges. The uncertainty and threat of COVID-19 added vulnerability and strain to a tense situation.
Doucet reminded caregivers that they can’t do it all and encouraged them to get enough rest and make time for self-care, adding that simple things such as having somebody else shop for groceries for loved ones or pick up the loved ones’ medicines can help out caregivers.
“Even though you may feel like you need to (do it all) ... you have to have help,” she said.
American Red Cross encourages caregivers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as their loved ones; to continue to protect themselves and their loved ones, especially if they have weakened immune systems; to use healthy practices, such as washing your hands often; creating a caring support team made of up of trusted individuals to help out with caregiving tasks; make a plan for what to do if they or their loved ones get sick; and follow the directions of local and state authorities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us more than ever that life and the caregiving experience are unpredictable,” the release states. “Doing the best you can with what you have available is a good way to give and take care.”
For more information about caregiving, Doucet can be contacted by calling (580) 234-7475.
