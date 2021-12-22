With Christmas right around the corner, Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging is providing ideas on ways for caregivers to reduce stress during the holidays.
This time of year brings the joys of decorating, giving and receiving gifts and get-togethers with friends and family with sit-down meals.
But for caregivers of an aged or ailing loved one, an LTCA of Enid AAA press release states, the holiday season also can bring the stresses of hosting well-meaning family and friends who want to celebrate with that loved one.
“There’s always extra things to do,” said Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator at LTCA of Enid AAA. “There’s always people that want to come and visit that loved one, especially at Christmastime, and so (caregivers) have extra things to do such as extra cooking to do and extra people in their homes — just a lot of extra things on top of the daily things.”
LTCA of Enid AAA listed some ideas to help caregivers reduce the additional stresses the holiday season can bring:
• Keep the guest list small. If your loved one is the family’s matriarch or patriarch, the chances that the entire family will want to spend the holiday with your loved one is probably high.
• However, modifying a once-grand family occasion to a much simpler get-together or even a few smaller get-togethers may be needed for both you and your older adult.
• Suggest the big family gathering be hosted by another relative. Now that your loved one has gotten older, it may be time to move the family gathering from their home to that of a child, grandchild or other close family member.
• Change the way you shop. Instead of fighting the holiday crowds to buy gifts or shop for groceries and other basics, try shopping online.
• Ask for help. If you still are feeling a bit overwhelmed with the additional holiday hustle and bustle, don’t be afraid to ask family and friends for help.
• Stay connected with other caregivers. Taking a break from your duties to talk with other caregivers who are in similar situations can both ease your stress and provide you with an avenue to seek coping tips.
• Take care of yourself. Don’t forget to take some time for your own needs.
• Focus on what is most meaningful. Remind yourself that not everything has to be perfect.
Caregivers, Doucet said, need to take care of themselves year-round, whether it’s applying for LTCA of Enid AAA’s caregiver respite program or having someone else cook the Christmas dinner.
“If (caregivers) don’t take care of themselves, then they cannot take care of their loved one,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.