ENID, Okla. — Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Services will host a Lunch and Learn at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at RSVP Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut.
Julie Nelson, from Hospice Circle of Love, will be the speaker at the event.
Lunch will be provided by RSVP of Enid.
Those wishing to attend the event can reserve their spots — no later than Tuesday, May 23, 2023 — by calling Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator at LTCA of Enid AAA, at (580) 234-7475.
Doucet also can be contacted for more information.
