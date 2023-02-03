ENID, Okla. — Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Services will host a lunch-and-learn event at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at RSVP Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut.

Tina Ruding, from Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, will speak about “Managing Your Emotions.”

Lunch will be provided by RSVP of Enid.

Those wishing to attend the event should RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, to Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator, by calling (580) 234-7475.

