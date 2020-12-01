Enid News & Eagle
Advocates for nursing home residents are reminding the public of residents’ rights, as COVID-19 places extra restrictions on nursing home visitation.
“Residents of nursing homes are sometimes under the impression that they have lost their constitutional rights and privileges when they move into a facility,” according to a press release from the Oklahoma Long Term Care Ombudsman Program. “They may feel as though they haven’t any choices, or say in the care that they receive. All residents have rights that are protected by the law. Even individuals that have been placed in a home under guardianship have rights.”
According to the press release, ombudsmen felt a need to reiterate those rights, since COVID-19 restrictions may leave some residents and their families “even more confused about what rights they have.”
“Residents in long term care facilities still have rights,” according to the press release. “Nothing has changed that.”
Long Term Care Authority of Enid, Area Agency on Aging, ombudsman supervisors Julie Torson and David Huff assist residents in Garfield, Kingfisher, Blaine, Major, Alfalfa, Grant, Kay and Noble counties. They help individuals in long term care facilities to “resolve any complaints or concerns they may have,” and “ensure these individuals are aware of their rights and make sure the facilities uphold the law and rights of these individuals.”
LTCA-Enid provided this partial list of residents’ rights in long term care facilities:
• Residents should be treated with dignity, courtesy and respect.
• Residents have the right to privacy when receiving care. Staff should knock before entering the room.
• Residents have the freedom to accept or refuse treatment. They should receive care in a timely manner and have requests addressed promptly.
• Residents should be able to choose a personal physician and/or pharmacy. They should have access to their medical records and be made aware of any changes. They have the right to participate in care plan meetings.
• Residents should be able to visit with guests privately. This includes electronic visits, outdoor visits and phone calls. Socially distant visits are required now because of COVID-19.
• Residents have the right to participate in activities of their choice. When residents are unable to attend group activities, they should receive accommodating activities, on an individual basis.
• Residents have the right to vote and receive mail unopened.
• Residents have the right to make personal choices including food and clothing choices.
• They should be able keep and use personal possessions and be able to have a locked space for valuables.
• Residents have the right to be free from verbal, sexual, physical and mental abuse. They should be free from corporal punishment, involuntary seclusion and the use of restraints.
Torson and Huff can be reached at Long Term Care Authority of Enid, Area Agency on Aging at (580) 237-2236. Their office is located at 202 W. Broadway, Suite A, Enid, OK 73701.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.