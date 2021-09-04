Loving Paws Transport helps dogs find homes 2,000 miles down the road

ENID, Okla. — It’s only the best for Linda Taylor-Buckaloo’s youngest five children — a spacious home of their own with air-conditioning, a TV, toys scattered about everywhere and even an outdoor pool in a spacious yard.
“They have everything I have,” she said, with a grin on her face, and in a few weeks they’ll have a new place to call home, forever, a half a country away.
“These are my children,” Taylor-Buckaloo said, cradling one of the five in her arms as the others run around at her feet and around the yard playing.
But these “children” represent something special for Taylor-Buckaloo. These brown-eyed babies are the start of her dream.
And as soon as they get one more round of shots and are spayed or neutered, they will become someone else’s dream come true.
Taylor-Buckaloo offers a pet transport service from Oklahoma to the New England area, taking 20-50 dogs every two weeks from shelters, rescues and foster homes in Oklahoma to their new forever homes in New England. There, low pet populations and tighter spay/neuter laws have new families reaching out to other parts of the nation to find their new canine best friends, she said.
“I work with local rescues to deliver dogs to new homes in the New England area,” she said, “to get them out of Oklahoma.
“It’s just so over-capacitated here, just too many getting euthanized every day.”
Loving Paws Transport makes trips to the East every two weeks in Taylor-Buckaloo’s bus, purchased with her dog transport venture in mind.
It’s a 25-hour, one-way drive — more than 30 hours when you figure in gas stops, required walks and other needed breaks for the bus occupants, those with two legs and four legs, alike.
She and another driver/caregiver take turns at the wheel, so they can make the trip straight through, sleeping on the bus amid the cacophony of noise that surprisingly isn’t as loud as one would think, as the nervous dogs soon settle down, look out the windows or catch some shut eye.
They get snacks and toys … “their needs are definitely met.”
“But you’ve always got one who’s a talker,” Taylor-Buckaloo said, adding that they just learns to catch some sleep even while he or she is talking.
Taylor-Buckaloo grew up loving dogs, and the five puppies in her charge now, who will soon find their forever homes, wind their way around the yard among her three rescue dogs who found theirs, along with a black chihuahua stray currently calling the place home.
She has worked at Enid SPCA for five years, but since starting Loving Paws Transport Taylor-Buckaloo is “very part-time” now. Most of her time between runs to New England is spent getting her new children ready for the ride.
“You get home at night, and you crash hard,” she said. “It’s non-stop.”
SPCA and Rescue Wagon are two of the main organizations that are “a tremendous part of everything I have started here,” Taylor-Buckaloo said.
She coordinates between the rescues here and those in the New England area, so that when she arrives were her “children” families are in the parking lot ready to take them home.
The rescue organization handle all the fees and pays for the transport, money which mainly covers gas and maintenance. Since starting her transport in January, Taylor-Buckaloo has only broken down once, on the return home without the dogs, but that was enough.
Every time she comes home the bus is checked out at local garages to ensure it is ready for the next run. They are pet-lovers, she said, so they work to keep the cost to a minimum.
Meanwhile, her husband works six-days a week and holds down the fort, caring for their fur-babies while she’s gone.
“I couldn’t do it without him,” she said of her husband, Danny.
Donations always are welcome, either items for the dogs, such as blankets, or money to help with the costs of the mandatory three rounds of shots and the spay-neuter of each dog transported, not to mention the travel and upkeep. The fees cover most of the costs, but as a potential charity organization Loving Paws Transport welcomes every bit of assistance.
Taylor-Buckaloo filed for her LLC in January, and recently had it returned for revisions. She plans — hopes — to have it complete by the time tax season rolls around.
That will help when Loving Paws Transport becomes an LLC, so that donations will be tax-deductible, she said.
Anyone who wishes to help in the meantime, she said, can contact her by looking for Loving Paws Transport on Facebook or by calling (580) 548-3131.
She eventually hopes to start her own rescue organization, a dream that has started with the five puppies in a trailer set up in her yard across from her home.
It’s a “stressful-exciting” lifestyle, she said, one that is hard to explain.
But one feeling is clear: At the end of the journey, she said, “I’ve saved another life.”