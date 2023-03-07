The founder of Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at age 85.
Tom Love had been suffering from an extended illness, according to a report by The Oklahoma.
Love and his wife, Judy, started Love’s Travel Stops in 1964 in Watonga, and the company grew from there. Love's Travel Stops has 600 locations in 42 states, according to The Oklahoma. The company has 38,000 employees.
Love’s is the 10th largest privately-owned company in America, according to Forbes, with $25.5 billion in revenues, according to The Oklahoman.
The Love family supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, United Way, Catholic Charities, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman.
