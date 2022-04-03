ENID, Okla. — Nearly 100 flawless Corvettes gleamed on the showroom floor as couples, families, friends and Corvette aficionados strolled through the Saturday show.
The indoor Enid Corvette Show at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center hosted its 30th annual event on Saturday, April 2.
The Corvettes range from completely custom to classic originals, the owner’s personal style and taste shining through each vehicle — putting countless hours and money into their prized show cars.
The Corvette owners came to compete and catch up with fellow Corvette lovers. Many of the entrants have been attending Enid’s shows for years and always look forward to coming to the large indoor show.
Matthew Hogan, owner of a 2020 Corvette, was admiring Jerry Ehlmann’s “beautiful” car that was competing in the custom class — a 2022 C8 Corvette.
“People know it looks so different,” Ehlmann said. “I’ve had a wide-body kit put on it. Every panel on this car has been replaced except the doors. It’s a total custom. I got it two days after Christmas, then trailered it to Chicago. All of the body panels were replaced, it was custom painted, all the lettering and flags are airbrushed. There are no stickers on this car. New wheels, tires and exhaust and it’s lowered.”
Catherine and Alisha Barber of Enid were strolling through the other cars together. Catherine is a member of the Enid Corvette Club and owns a 2002 C5 Convertible Corvette. Granddaughter Alisha, 17, has grown up around her grandmother’s Corvette and even has gotten to drive it.
“I happened to drive a friend’s Corvette once, and it suddenly took me,” Catherine said. “I got pretty ate up with it.”
Brad and Tonya Troutman of Oklahoma City have two 1960s Corvettes — old classics that are completely modernized.
Their 1967 C2 Coupe and 1963 C2 Corvette were both built by Jeff Hayes out of Bloomington, Ind.
“We just started doing this a couple of years ago,” Brad said. “We have seven cars all together.”
Greg and Lisa Visler of Oklahoma City have been car collectors for around 30 years and have been coming to Enid’s car show since the 1990s. They have 14 cars — a Corvette, several Mustangs, a Lotus and more.
“We bought our first car, a Shelby, way back in 1996,” Greg said. “It’s been a lot of fun. The best part is marrying a car gal. Our dream was always to have one show car. I thought, I want to be blessed with a car I can share with people. I am convinced God is a car guy.”
They brought their Grand Sport C7 Corvette. It was the very first car produced in the C7 generation, Lisa said. The Vislers Grand Sport was the first one off the assembly line and was the very car that GM paraded around the country to promote the new seven series.
“You have a great town,” Greg said. “We stayed down at the Glo Hotel, had dinner at Napoli’s, the downtown area looks amazing. It’s just hopping down there. What a cool town you have. OKC is very big and busy all of the time. You kind of lose that small-town feeling that you get when you come to a town like this. That’s why we always come to this show. It’s just a great time.”
