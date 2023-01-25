ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans turned out Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Stride Bank Center to remember Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old from Cyril who was reported missing earlier this month.
Flowers lined the stage in the Grand Ballroom of Stride Bank Center, along with a small bicycle and a large teddy bear.
State Senato. Roger Thompson officiated the memorial.
”We are here in challenging circumstances, looking for answers without knowing the questions,” he said.
Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside their house in Cyril.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the remains are Brownfield’s.
According to court documents released last week, Brownfield allegedly was beaten to death and buried by one of her caregivers, Ivon Adams, on Dec. 25, 2022.
Ivon Adams is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect, and his wife Alysia Adams, another of Brownfield’s caregivers, was charged with two counts of child neglect.
A remembrance with Brownfield's picture on the cover at Wednesday's service stated she was born Sept. 8, 2018, in Lawton and died Dec. 25, 2022, in Cyril.
A singer and piano player performed several songs during Wednesday's ceremony. Thompson said Brownfield loved the color purple, her big sister and playing dress-up.
Brownfield lived part of her life in Nebraska before living in Cyril with caretakers. Her biological mother lives in Stillwater and was present at the service.
Thompson thanked Cyril Police Department, OSBI and Oklahoma Highway Patrol for their efforts during the search for the girl.
Chris Hanover, with OHP, also addressed those attending.
“The city of Cyril, first responders and volunteers walked the streets and fields calling her name hoping to hear a tiny voice reply," he said. "It was not the outcome we had hoped for.”
He thanked everyone who helped in the search — many who were in attendance Wednesday.
After the service, one of Brownfield's grandmothers and great grandmother walked out of the service together.
“We are going to try to find a way we can give her sister Adina a better outcome,” one said. They are from Texas, but would not identify themselves by name.
Motorcycle riders lined up to escort the family out of town. Three brothers from Perry stood outside with purple ribbons pinned on their shirts. One of the men said their brother dated Athena’s mother for a period of time and they got to know the little girl.
“We are very upset because she meant a lot to us,” he said, refusing to give his name.
Enid Police Department escorted the motorcycle riders and family out of Enid.
