Sister Florentia Riebel, who served at what was then St. Mary’s Hospital for more than 70 years and was known to many as “Sister Flo,” died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the age of 106.
She lived 88 of her years as a professed Adorer of the Blood of Christ, an order of Catholic nuns.
Sr. Florentia began nurses’ training in Enid, and 10 days after she graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1941, she was appointed supervisor on the medical and surgical floor.
After three years at St. Mary’s she was named supervisor of all nursing units at Municipal Hospital in Artesia, N.M. After returning to St. Mary’s Sr. Florentia attended three weeks of training in Leetsdale, Pa., on care of polio patients. She also enrolled in the physical therapy school at the University of Chicago, graduating as a physical therapist in 1952.
She returned to St. Mary’s Hospital to open the area’s first physical therapy department to treat polio survivors. At one point during the polio epidemic of the late 1940s and early ‘50s, Sr. Florentia lived at the hospital with patients, mostly children, because of fear of contagion.
In a 2019 interview with the Enid News & Eagle, Sr. Florentia recounted those times.
She recalled a 12-year-old boy, she worked with in physical therapy to regain the use of his legs.
“As time went on, this particular patient became a Catholic, and he became a lawyer,” Sr. Florentia said, “and then 20 years later he had his wife call me — he still remembered me — and said, ‘Call Sister Flo and ask her to pray for me,’ because he was having open-heart surgery.”
With 72 years of service in the same hospital, it wasn’t uncommon for children Sr. Florentia had nursed to come back and visit her as adults.
One of those cases involved a young girl whose recovery was studied by the Vatican as a miracle.
The girl, about 2 years old, was bed-ridden, with her legs bound to keep her in a position where she couldn’t choke in her sleep. She was not expected to live.
Acting on her faith, Sr. Florentia brought the girl a relic of Maria Matilda De Mattias, the nun who founded the Adorers of the Blood of Christ in 1834 in the small town of Acuto, Italy.
Sr. Florentia prayed to God, asked for intercession from Mother Maria Matilda, and touched the relic to the girl’s tongue.
The next day, Sr. Florentia asked another nun how the little girl was doing, and while she was waiting she “heard the pitter-patter of little feet.”
“She got out of that bed, she untied her legs ... and came to me,” Sr. Florentia said.
That little girl grew up to be a healthy woman, had a family of her own and came back to Enid years later to visit Sr. Florentia.
When the Vatican took up the case of Mother Maria Matilda, Sr. Florentia’s testimony of the relic and the improbable curing of the young girl was used as evidence. Maria Matilda De Mattias was canonized by Pope John Paul II in May 2003, based on the evidence of another miraculous healing.
Born in 1917, Sr. Florentia was one of 12 children — seven boys and five girls. Four of them, Sr. Florentia and three of her sisters, ended up taking religious vows in the Adorers of the Blood of Christ.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clement and Anna; her brothers Norbert, Paul, John, Victor, Melvin and Leon; her sisters, Sr. Leona, ASC, Sr. Barbara, ASC, and Sr. Winifred, ASC, and Arlene Drake. Sr.
She is survived by her brother Wilbert and many nieces and nephews into second, third and fourth generations.
Welcoming service for Sr. Florentia will be 2 p.m. and wake service will be 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, with Fr. Tom Welk as presider and homilist. All services will be held at the Chapel of the Woman of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, Kan. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita. A memorial fund has been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.