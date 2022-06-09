ENID, Okla. — An employee of the city of Enid will retire next month after more than three decades.
The final workday for Chris Bauer, the city’s planning administrator, is set for July 1.
During Tuesday’s Enid City Commission meeting, Bauer’s retirement was recognized, with City Manager Jerald Gilbert saying Bauer has been a “selfless servant” and “fixture” with Enid who is dependable, helpful and a problem-solver.
“It’s been an honor to have served Enid, Garfield County and Vance Air Force Base,” Bauer said at the meeting, adding it was a “treat” to work under Gilbert and recognizing Assistant City Planner Karla Ruther.
After graduating with a degree in architecture from Kansas State University in 1977, Bauer, a Wichita native, and his family moved to Dallas, where he worked in a private practice until 1991.
Bauer came across an opening with the city of Enid as a city architect and took the job in 1991. He later became code administrator before coming into his current position in 2000.
“It was just a natural progression of what I was doing,” Bauer said of why he wanted to be planning administrator.
Bauer has worked on housing subdivision developments, renovations to downtown Enid, new developments on West Garriott and industrial developments.
Cities are unique, Bauer said, in that “there’s always an issue to be addressed or a problem to be solved,” which is part of why he stayed for so long.
“No two days are the same,” he said.
Despite a few challenges that come with the job, Bauer said overall, he has enjoyed his time as the planning administrator with the city.
The most rewarding part, he said, is helping people.
“The big deals take care of themselves, but it’s helping everyday people ... whether it’s adding an addition onto their home, a garage or any other small projects — it’s really fun to help people achieve their dreams,” Bauer said. “Of course, you have the big projects like downtown event centers, convention hall remodels and big housing developments, but the most rewarding part is just helping people — serving the citizens of this community.”
Bauer said he’s looking forward to being able to do things — normally “squeezed into evenings, weekends, holidays and vacations” — whenever he wants once he retires.
“I’ll get to do that every day,” he said. “My wife and I are actually going to go drive around America. We’re looking forward to doing that.”
