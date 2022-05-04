NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm’s new superintendent will come to North Enid this summer from just down the street.
Chisholm Public Schools board members unanimously approved hiring Dudley Darrow as the Garfield County school district’s next superintendent during a regular meeting Wednesday.
Darrow, assistant superintendent of secondary education for Enid Public Schools, said he planned to immediately start meeting with principals and coaches to get a “game plan” going for next school year.
“I’m ready,” Darrow said after the meeting, “I think it’s a great opportunity, I really do … being this close and having community ties.”
While looking for a new superintendent, Chisholm had put on hold beginning a strategic plan process, which board members had contracted with the Oklahoma State School Board Association in January.
Darrow said he also looked forward to getting input from the school community when the strategic process resumes, following his transition period.
The district hadn’t finalized his contract terms such as salary and benefits by Wednesday night’s meeting, Board President Danielle Deterding said.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Darrow to our school family, and we are confident he is the right choice to lead our district,” Deterding said in a statement. “Our community — students, staff, parents and residents — has high expectations for our schools. Dr. Darrow has the experience and abilities to not only reach those expectations, but to take us to new heights. It’s an exciting day to be a Chisholm Longhorn.”
Darrow comes to Chisholm after the district had parted ways with its previous superintendent, Chad Broughton, in a sudden resignation agreement approved by the board in March. James Lamer has been serving as interim superintendent for the last two months and will continue until the end of June.
Darrow has been with EPS for 17 years, having previously been principal of Enid High School for four years, as well as an assistant principal, teacher and football coach. EPS board members had approved his rehiring in March.
In a statement Wednesday night, EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said the district would miss Darrow, who Floyd said had done a “great job for EPS in a number of different roles.”
“While we hate to lose Dudley, we are also excited to see him accomplish one of his goals — becoming a superintendent,” Floyd said. “I know he will do a great job for Chisholm Public Schools.”
Darrow also will cross the stage Saturday to officially receive his doctorate in educational leadership from Oklahoma State University. He holds a bachelor’s in education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and a master’s from University of Central Oklahoma.
