Enid High School's longtime head director of the Big Blue Band is retiring.
Robert Anderson’s retirement will be effective May 27. Anderson then will be hired as a part-time consultant for the band during the 2022-23 school year, according to Enid Public Schools.
Serving 31 years in public education and 21 years at EHS, Anderson said he is ready for this next chapter, but will deeply treasure his time at EHS.
“I can’t thank my students, colleagues, parents and administration enough,” he said in a press release Wednesday. “Being the Big Blue Band director has been an honor and a privilege. I’m also so grateful to my family for all of the love and support they’ve given me throughout the years.”
Anderson began his career in 1990 at Okeene Public Schools. He then went on to direct bands at Anadarko Public Schools from 1992-1998. That fall, he joined the EPS team at Longfellow Middle School; in 2001, he moved to EHS as an assistant band director and was promoted to head director in 2003.
Under his leadership, the EHS bands and jazz band accomplishments include the OSSAA State Jazz Band Championship, the OSSAA Band Sweepstakes Award (the highest award possible for a high school band in Oklahoma), numerous Tri-State Sweepstakes awards, Grand Champion at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, marching in the McDonald’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Chicago, and being selected to represent Oklahoma in the Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
Dudley Darrow, EPS assistant superintendent of secondary education, said the district was thankful for Anderson's dedication to fine arts.
“It has been an honor to work with Mr. Anderson during my tenure at Enid Public Schools,” said Darrow, a former EHS principal. “Under Mr. Anderson’s leadership, the EHS Big Blue Band has been recognized throughout our state and across our country receiving numerous awards and accomplishments. These awards are a direct reflection of Mr. Anderson’s leadership of our EHS Band and his ability to teach and instruct our students.”
In addition to his contributions to the Big Blue Band, Anderson also has been an active member in the band community, locally and statewide. He has served on numerous boards and committees, including Red Carpet Band Directors’ Association president, Oklahoma Bandmasters’ Association Hall of Fame Committee and Tri-State Board of Directors.
In 2006, he was named Oklahoma’s Band Director Who Makes a Difference by the School Band and Orchestra Magazine and has twice been named the Red Bud Jazz Festival Outstanding Director. He also was honored in 2006 by being named Red Carpet Band Directors’ Association Director of the Year.
Anderson graduated from Cordell High School and has a bachelor's in music education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
He will be succeeded by Jerry Everett, current assistant band director at EHS. Everett has been teaching music for 31 years. The assistant band director position is now posted at www.enidpublicschools.org/applytoday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.