ENID, Okla. — Land previously owned by the local Boy Scouts of America council is reportedly being turned into a hunting lodge, leaders said Friday.
Stephen Williams, executive director/CEO of the BSA Cimarron Council, also said rumors were untrue that the former Sundance Scout Camp near Bison would be used as a marijuana grow farm.
Williams, who started his position in July, after the sale, said the council’s current registrar and receptionist, Cindy Seltenreich, told him the Cimarron Council’s trustees were approached by an Oklahoma realtor specializing in wildlife management and hunting leases.
Seltenreich had been the camp’s caretaker until it was sold earlier this year, staying over on weekends and regularly mowing the grass.
The 160-acre ranch had been used for Cub Scout overnight events, Fishing Derby, weekend camping and adult leader training, according to the council website.
Royalty Properties Oklahoma LLC, of Red Wing, Minn., acquired the warranty deed for the property in late April for $565,000 from the council’s trust, according to the Garfield County Assessor website.
The company Royalty Homes Inc. offers comprehensive home care using the same address in Red Wing, also providing services such as property management, adult foster care and customized trips and tours.
These tours, which include tour guides, personal care attendants and medication supervision staff, have had destinations such as Arrowhead Resort in Minnesota, Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and the Grand Canyon.
Calls and messages from the News & Eagle to Royalty Homes asking for plans for the newly acquired land were not returned Thursday and Friday.
The land, located off U.S. 81, includes a program barn for training, banquets and other ceremonies, as well as an airport hangar and runway. Two houses sit on the lake: a three-story A-frame and an office building.
Scouts from throughout Northern and Western Oklahoma would attend events held at the ranch, which was acquired by the council in 2000 from the trust of David Morley.
Cimarron Council was formed in 2000 by consolidating the former Great Salt Plains Council and the former Will Rogers Council. The council covers 19 counties, including Garfield County, and serves Scouts through four service areas: Enid, Ponca City, Stillwater and Woodward.
The council also owns two other camp properties — the Will Rogers Scout Reservation in Pawnee County and the Williams Scout Reservation near Cleo Springs and Fairview.
Williams said while he was told that the former Sundance camp would hold maybe one single-day event a year, the other two sites are where the council primarily does its Scouts programs today.
He said the events such as work projects and camp-outs give the Scouts opportunities to learn leadership, nature conservation and sustainability in what he called the “outdoor classroom.”
“They learn a lot about themselves … in the outdoors,” he said. “A lot of self-reflection can take place in nature.”
