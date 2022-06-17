ENID, Okla. — Longtime Northwest Oklahoma band director C.W. "Junior" Simmons Jr. was surprised Friday, June 17, 2022, with a plaque honoring his commitment to music students and the Tri-State Music Festival.
Tri-State leaders and Simmons' family managed to keep the presentation secret until springing it during the lunch hour at The Commons.
"This is awesome," said Simmons, who directed bands at Longfellow Junior High School in Enid, Medford and Fairview, during his long career. "I didn't expect it. It's a great award, and I appreciate it."
In addition to his school career, Simmons was managing director of the Tri-State Music Festival from 2003 to 2008.
Debbie Lambert, who followed Simmons in the Tri-State role and remains executive director, presented Simmons the plaque, which reads, "Thank you for your tireless commitment to the youth of Enid and the Tri-State Music Festival."
The presentation could not be made during the Tri-State Grand Concert in May, so Lambert helped organize Friday's presentation.
Karl White, president of the Tri-State board, also was at the presentation.
"Thank you for all you did for Tri-State," he told Simmons.
White and Lambert also presented Simmons with a cake.
Simmons is a member of the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association Hall of Fame, having been elected in 1983.
He also served with Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association for many years, joining in the 1984-85 school year and serving until 2001. His duties included all non-athletic events.
