A lock and chain are on the gate of the soccer field at Longfellow Middle School. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Longfellow Middle School's soccer field, closed to the public since June, will reopen Monday, school officials said.

The field will be closed in the event of rain or inclement weather, said Sam Robinson, CFO of Enid Public Schools.

The field also will be closed to the public if overuse is seen through forming of bare spots, to allow the grass to recover, Robinson said.

It will be shut during summer months, as well.

The area includes a full soccer field, basketball court, a volleyball court and two swing sets.

