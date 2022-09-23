The Grand Master of Oklahoma Masons will rededicate a cornerstone at 815 N. Independence at the location of Enid Lodge #80 Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1:30 p.m.
“Garfield Masonic Lodge #501 has been a part of the history of Enid officially since March 22, 1922. Farmers, ranchers, businessmen, war heroes and God-fearing men of all vocations have kept Garfield 501 alive for over 100 years now,” said Jimmy Hartzell, from the organization.
The event will be an open ceremony and everyone is welcome. Tents will be set up to provide shade from the warm weather, Hartzell said. Some chairs will be provided, but attendees are invited to bring their own chairs and enjoy the celebration.
“Although it is a formal and impressive ceremony, it is to be enjoyed by those in coats and ties as well as shorts and T-shirts, and especially children,” Hartzell said. “Who knows, there may even be some Shrine clowns show up later (Also Masons) from Garfield 501 and other Lodges in the area!”
Hartzell explained that part of the ceremony includes spreading cement on the cornerstone itself.
“A young child that comes and spreads cement may return in 100 years to witness yet another rededication and spread cement again,” Hartzell said.
Attendees will have an opportunity to leave a business card or some piece of memorabilia in a time capsule that will be physically placed beneath the corner stone to be revealed at later date in the future.
The Masons that have been and are members of Garfield Lodge #501 belong to the largest and oldest fraternity the world has ever known that have labored much longer than just these past 100 years,” Hartzell said.
