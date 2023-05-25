Oklahoma Department of Corrections is lifting the lockdown at all prisons except Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.
According to an emailed news release Thursday, May 25, 2023, ODOC will allow structured movement of inmates at all facilities except Dick Conner, which will remain on lockdown until further notice.
All prisons were locked down Friday after an inmate was stabbed to death at Dick Conner.
Visitation is expected to return to normal at all facilities except Dick Conner this weekend, according to ODOC.
During structured movement, correctional officers move small groups of inmates from their pods or cells to allow the use of prison telephones, attend programs, provide outdoor recreation time and access to dining halls and canteens. These inmates also will have daily, structured access to showers.
