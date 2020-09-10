YWCA to host annual meeting, 100th anniversary celebration Sept. 15

YWCA Enid will host its annual meeting and 100th anniversary celebration 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in the Grand Ballroom at Stride Bank Center. The event begins with lunch, followed by the annual meeting at noon.
Those who wish to attend the event in person are asked to RSVP by close of business Friday. To RSVP for the meal and in-person meeting, go online to https://tinyurl.com/YWCAEnidRSVP or call (580) 234-7581.
The meeting also will be live-streamed via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/YWCAEnid2020.
District Attorney Mike Fields is the scheduled speaker for the annual meeting, and YWCA Enid also will discuss and vote on revisions to the organization's bylaws.
Proposed changes to the bylaws include changing YWCA Enid from an association governance model to a directorship governance model.
According to an online announcement of the meeting, the change in governance will give the board of directors "full liability of assets and nominating new board members," and will update the organizational structure to better manage "decisions about significant organizational assets."
The change in organizational structure will keep intact the practice of making donors members of the organization.
Meeting agendas and the proposed bylaw changes are available at https://www.ywcaenid.com/who-we-are/meeting-agendas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.