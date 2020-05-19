YWCA Enid is seeking nominations for the 47th annual Woman of the Year award, to be presented Aug. 13 during the YWCA Purses with Purpose event. Nominations are due by June 5.
"Each year YWCA Enid is proud to recognize one woman in our community who serves as an outstanding example of dedication to serving our community," according to a YWCA press release.
Qualities desired in nominees are strong leadership, dedication of self and time to others, dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the community, multiple areas of interest and/or service and serving as a role model for other women, according to the press release.
Recent YWCA Enid Woman of the Year honorees are Cheri Ezzell in 2019, Roxanne Pollard in 2018, Catherine Wiles in 2017, Susan Bowers in 2016 and April Danahy in 2015.
To make a nomination for the 2020 YWCA Woman of the Year award, visit bit.ly/Nominate2020WOTY.
For more information, call YWCA Enid at (580) 234-7581 or visit https://www.ywcaenid.com.
