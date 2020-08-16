YWCA Enid names Whinery Woman of the Year

YWCA Enid named Dr. Barbara Whinery their 2020 Woman of the Year, during the Aug. 10 culmination of its online Purses with Purpose event.
Carrie Sanders, executive director of YWCA Enid, said the annual award is given to “recognize one woman who serves as an outstanding example of dedication to service in our community.”
The qualities the selection committee seeks are strong leadership, dedication of self and time to others, dedication to enhancing the quality of life for our community, multiple areas of interest and/or service, and serving as a role model for other women in our community, Sanders said.
Cheri Ezzell, CDSA executive director, presented the award to Whinery, saying the retired doctor “has distinguished herself in her career, and contributed to the personal growth and success of others through volunteer service, and continues to go beyond what might be expected of her in every endeavor.
“We should all strive to achieve the confidence and tenacity that this woman embodies,” Ezzell said of Whinery.
In her comments, Ezzell noted Whinery as a “visionary,” and commended her for her compassionate service as a doctor, as a mother and for her founding of 4RKids Foundation in 2003.
“Many years ago, she told me that young people with disabilities often graduate from high school and then just stay home for the rest of their lives,” Ezzell said. “She said, ‘that’s not good enough for our kids.’”
Ezzell said Whinery’s work over the last 16 years to “implement her vision of improving the lives of individuals with disabilities by finding ways for them to contribute to their community” has been marked by determination, “a trait I greatly admire.”
Tricia Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids Foundation, who nominated Whinery for the award, said she was “super thrilled” to see Whinery be honored.
“I think she is the most deserving person in Enid,” Mitchell said, “and I see firsthand how hard she works and how much of her heart and life she puts into kids.”
Mitchell said Whinery should be honored for her years of volunteer service, while working full-time as a physician and raising a family — a habit she’s kept up since she retired last fall.
“I really do feel service to others is her legacy, and I felt she needed to be recognized for that,” Mitchell said.
In a statement to the News & Eagle, Whinery said is was “such an honor to be recognized by the YWCA as their 2020 Woman of the Year.”
“I love the fact that the mission of the YWCA, of empowering women and dignity for all, mirrors so closely what we strive for at 4RKids for all individuals with developmental disabilities,” Whinery said. “Thank you for this incredible award.”
To view the full presentation ceremony, visit tinyurl.com/EnidYWCAWoY2020.
