ENID, Okla. — YWCA Enid is hosting free classes for the next six weeks for survivors of and people experiencing domestic violence.
“Domestic Violence Education & Women’s Empowerment Group” kicked off Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and the education- and support-oriented meetings will continue at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at YWCA Enid, 525 S. Quincy, through May 17, 2023.
The goal of the classes, recently renewed at YWCA Enid and led by Julie Blasberg Mayer, violence intervention specialist, is to inform the adult participants of the many dynamics that accompany domestic abuse.
“Survivors of domestic violence are intelligent, capable and strong people,” Mayer said, “and if I come to them with practical, factual information that they can use for their futures and in their present lives — it’s great.”
The roughly two-hour classes will include discussion and education on a variety of things, including myths and misconceptions about victims, survivors, abusers and people affected by abusive environments; red flags of abuse and behavior patterns of abusers; the effects of domestic abuse — with a focus on post-traumatic stress disorder; and various ways of coping with feelings that often arise in situations where violence has been a factor in the family functioning for any length of time.
The final few meetings will be spent focusing on effective communication and healthy boundary-setting; defining “hope;” looking toward the future, setting goals and anticipating barriers; and how to screen or vet future intimate partners.
It’s important for people in domestic violence situations to know these things, “so that they can make sense ... of what’s going on,” Mayer said.
Courtney Dennis, executive director of YWCA Enid, said “knowledge is empowering” and that connecting with other individuals who are in or have gotten out of domestic violence situations or people who can help them will “foster hope in them.”
“If people are in a situation where they have lost power and control — our goal is to empower them to understand the situation they’re in and to take necessary steps to have a successful life, gain safety ... and continue to thrive,” she said. “Really, the goal is recovery, safety, knowledge and hope.”
Dennis added that the classes align with the mission of YWCA Enid, which is “eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”
Mayer said this is her fourth time leading the classes, and the format of the classes can be offered to individuals who need accommodations or groups within the local community.
Anybody who is at least 18 years old and interested in attending the classes or joining the group, or who has questions, is asked to contact YWCA Enid by calling (580) 234-7581 or emailing ywca@ywcaenid.com.
YWCA Enid offers a variety of free services for members of the community, including safety planning, victim advocacy, assistance with protective orders, emergency shelter, group or individual counseling and forensic examinations for survivors of rape and sexual assault.
Its 24/7 Crisis Hotline is (580) 234-7644.
