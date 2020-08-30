YouthBuild suffers major blow when tools stolen

A local program that works with local youth suffered a major blow this week when a theft of tools occurred, but the program is using the setback as lesson for its students to be resilient.
CDSA YouthBuild reported to Enid Police Department Thursday someone stole more than $3,200 worth of tools belonging to the organization within the past week.
“At CDSA YouthBuild, we work to create opportunities for our youth to evolve towards their own success,” said YouthBuild Coordinator Rachel Harris. “One of the ways we do that is by teaching them the skills needed to build affordable housing.”
Harris said it was a “big blow” to the students and program when its trailer was broken into parked at the group’s project home.
“Items stolen included a compressor, nail guns, skill saws, to include recently purchased drills. Some even included power tools donated to us last December by Kinnunens, as part of their Christmas drive,” Harris said. “Students and staff were in dismay but immediately went into action. Once the trailer was secured, our construction manager, Steve Bradford, drove home to pick up some of his own tools. Within an hour, the students were back on the work-site, putting up siding and trim.”
According to an Enid Police Department report, sometime between Aug. 21 and 27 someone broke into a trailer parked in the 2700 block of East Cypress belonging to community program.
Items reported missing include a cutting tools, two nail guns, a brushless hammer drill combo kit, a cordless circular saw, cordless reciprocating saw, an impact driver, a corded Skill saw, a worm drive circular saw, a framing nail gun, a trim nailer, a brad nailer, compressor with hose and extension cord and a corded half-inch drill. The swivel hasp to the trailer was cut with the lock left intact. The estimated value of the items taken is $3,290.
“Since their enrollment in March, CDSA YouthBuild students have been working toward their high school diplomas and renovations of the YouthBuild house on Cypress that will be sold, to a low-income family, upon completion,” Harris said. “This has definitely been a good lesson for our students on resiliency and not letting this slow us down. It’s also been wonderful to see an outpouring of support from our community who have been kind enough to donate some of their own tools.”
A Facebook post on the group’s page about the theft said it wouldn’t stop the program.
“Drills, saws, nail guns, compressors ... the whole ball of wax. Shameful. All we have left is our hand tools,” the post reads. “It’s taken us years to assemble these things. We’ll be limping along for a little bit. But, we won’t let this stop us!”
YouthBuild is a national community program for disadvantaged youth funded by the Department of Labor. The CDSA YouthBuild program offers innovative learning opportunities in the areas of basic skills education, construction training, leadership development, life skills training, community service learning projects, work readiness and post-secondary education. Young people work to complete their high school education, build affordable housing for low-income families in our community and gain important job skills to prepare for the world of work.
Harris said the program has received some donations of tools as word of the theft has spread.
She said anyone who wishes to donate to the YouthBuild program may do so by calling the Non-Profit Center at (580) 242-6131 and ask to speak with someone from YouthBuild.
Those with information about this or any crime can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, going to the website at https://www.enid.org/services/police or texting 847411, typing EPDTIP and then a message in the text box or using the app Enid PD.
Tipsters will not be required to testify nor identified. Those with information leading to an arrest or prosecution of a crime could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
