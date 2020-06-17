Coach-A-Kid is now part of Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, the agency announced this week.
“Youth & Family Services is proud to announce that the Coach-A-Kid program is now under the umbrella of its agency and has become part of the YFS family of programming,” said Tree Perkins, director of development for Youth & Family Services. “Coach-A-Kid, once a program of the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, will still offer the same great service that the Enid community has come to know.
“YFS and Enid Public Schools has a strong relationship and share the same goal of enhancing the student’s educational experience.”
Coach-A-Kid Enid’s mission is to improve academic achievement with a focus on reading and math, building self-esteem, establishing positive relationships and to help children overcome negative behaviors.
“Coach-A-Kid has a great reputation of strong mentor-student relationships that often continue from grade to grade,” Perkins said. “YFS will continue to hold those same standards and will ensure that students are with mentors who have been fully vetted and trained.
“The safety of students will always be our priority,” she said.
Students will spend 30 to 60 minutes with their mentor once a week at their school, and, as always, the program remains cost free.
Coach-A-Kid Director John Gray said the influence a mentor can have in a child’s life is immeasurable. The program typically has more students who need mentors than mentors.
Anyone who would like to be a positive influence on a child should call to find out more about being a mentor.
“If you can commit to 30 to 60 minutes a week, we’d like to visit with you,” Gray said. “When a child receives one-on-one attention for as little as 30 minutes a week, it can make a life-long impact. Knowing that an adult is taking the time to be with them, is very powerful.”
Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, 605 W. Oxford, can be reached at (580) 233-7220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.