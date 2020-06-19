Youth & Family Services completes successful fundraiser for shelter activities

Youth & Family Services began a Facebook fundraiser on June 8 to raise funds for youth in the shelter to be able to enjoy several activities throughout the summer.
The activities ranged from day trips around Oklahoma to local activities, such as bowling, mini golf, swimming and movies. The fundraising event was scheduled to run for 10 days with a goal of raising $3,000.
"In just four days, the goal was not only met, but exceeded, bringing in a whopping $3,685," said YFS Director of Development Tree Perkins. “With the 'shelter at home' order and social distancing practices, the youth in our shelter and Thelma’s House have had some serious cabin fever. Most families have been finding ways to spend time with their children while in quarantine such as bike riding, fishing or even hiking.
"Sadly, the youth in our shelter do not have this advantage. Being in the shelter 24/7, was starting to wear on them. With their help, we came up with a list of things they’d like to do over the summer," Perkins said. "We were overwhelmed by the community response. We were able to end the fundraiser six days early. The kids are thrilled and want the community to know how much they appreciate their help. It was good for the youth to realize that they are cared for by so many.”
Perkins said YFS would like the following for their contributions to the fundraiser: Roslyn Wilken of Smok Shak, Mandy Thomas, Debra Engle, Enid MOPS, Bath Planet of Oklahoma, Justin and& Miranda Miller, Enid Faith Ways, Eric and Amy Clements, Denise Gilbert, Shelly Milsap and Harmon Electric.
The mission of YFS is to provide family centered services to the children, youth and families of north central Oklahoma. YFS identifies unmet needs and ways to meet those needs with quality services.
YFS programs and services promote ways to value self and others, build healthy relationships and provide alternative ways to cope with difficult life situations. Quality care can provide families the personal skills, responsibility and knowledge to help children and youth realize their full potential. YFS believes that empowering families to resolve challenging issues will help to prevent delinquency, violence and emotional disorders.
