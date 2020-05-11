Youth & Family Services awarded funds from COVID-19 Child Welfare Rapid Response Fund

ENID, Okla. — Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma has been named a recipient of the COVID-19 Child Welfare Rapid Response Fund provided by Arnall Family Foundation.
Funds will be used to provide an iPad and internet-capable hot spot to 30 YFS clients in need of technology help to remain connected to their families and close friends, said Tree Perkins, YFS director of development.
"During this time of COVID-19, YFS clinicians have been using telehealth methods to stay engaged with our clients," Perkins said. "However, for those that do not have access to the internet or do not have the hardware necessary for telehealth, staying engaged has been a struggle."
Research shows youth who have had a run-in with juvenile justice system, or who are in state custody, do better when they have a connection to a positive support group. Each client will work with their case worker and clinician to define a limited number of people to be the support group for the youth. The iPads will be loaded with a specific app that allows the client to have immediate access to their support group.
The support group would include the client’s YFS clinician and case manager, OKDHS worker or OJA probation officer, a safe friend and a number of safe adults, including family members, Perkins said.
"In addition to the support group, the grant will allow the client to stay connected and engaged during treatment and receive instant help in a crisis," she said.
“We are very grateful to the Arnall Family Foundation for helping us with our goal of keeping clients engaged," said YFS Executive Director Dan Buckley. "We believe that clinicians and clients who are using the app will see an increase in the client's engagement and reducing the risk of clinical anxiety or depression, and will reduce recidivism rates.
"During this time of COVID 19, many individuals have become cut off from services and their support systems. This program particularly helps rural and low income clients that do not have the necessary equipment for telehealth services."
The mission of YFS is to provide family centered services to the children, youth and families of North Central Oklahoma.
