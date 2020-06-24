Youth art contest winners

This acrylic painting by Parker Schovanec of Oklahoma Bible Academy was selected for the H. Holden award in the Smokin’ Red Dirt Art Festival competition for art students.

Parker Schovanec, a student at Oklahoma Bible Academy in Enid, won the top honors in the 2020 Pioneer Cellular Smokin’ Red Dirt Arts Festival.

Schovanec, who placed first in two of the seven high school art categories, received the H. Holden Award as outstanding artist and piece of artwork as judged by Enid professional artist H Holden. Schovanec receives $100 and an engraved award to recognize him and encourage his continued work.

Students in grades 3 through 12 from more than a dozen schools in Northwest Oklahoma submitted artwork for the 11th annual competition, normally held in connection with the Smokin’ Red Dirt Barbecue each spring. Because of health concerns and social distancing requirements, the barbecue was postponed until August this year and awards are being presented individually.

Artwork was submitted for judging in one of three age divisions — elementary, middle school or high school — and one of seven art categories: acrylic, drawing, mixed media, sculpture, 3D, photography and pottery. First- through third-place winners in each category and division received a trophy and cash prize. Fourth- and fifth-place winners received a ribbon.

In addition to the cash for students, sponsor Pioneer Cellular donates money to the school art program for any school that has students whose art places in the top three in each division. The donations to schools for art supplies this year totaled $6,665.

Holden, longtime honorary judge, and Joyce Fales and LynnDe Funk, who coordinated the judging, were impressed with the variety of artwork submitted by the students.

“It was a really talented pool of students — from home schooled to students at Enid High School,” Holden said.

Holden said he enjoys a continuing role with the art festival because “it is giving validation to people who are creative and try to express that in so many different ways.”

WINNERS GRADES 9-12

Sculpture

1st Red Fox by Hannah Mason, Alva High School

2nd Scorched Detailed Tree by Carleigh Stallcup, Chisholm High School

Acrylic

1st Metal Kitchen Utensils by Parker Schovanec, OBA High School

2nd “Rover On Mars 2020” by Isabela Gonzalez, Chisholm High School

3rd “Popping Bubbles” by Kaitlyn Anderson, Tonkawa High School

4th “Colorful Dragonfly” by Isabela Gonzalez, Chisholm High School

5th “The End” by Kila Venable, Chisholm High School

3-D

1st “Pastel Dreams” by Aubrey Ingmire, Tonkawa High School

2nd “Shades Of Blue” by Parker Miller, Tonkawa High School

3rd “Space Satellite and Trash Around Earth” by Isabela Gonzalez, Chisholm High School

4th “Treats” by Kassidy Williamson, Tonkawa High School

5th Plaster Relief of Lungs by Carleigh Stallcup, Chisholm High School

Drawing

1st “Self Portrait with Hands” by Parker Schovanec, OBA High School

2nd “Drawing of Guy” by Parker Schovanec, OBA High School

3rd “Drawing of a Dog” by Reagan Redelsperger, OBA High School

4th Scratchboard Tiger by Aaron Mason, Alva High School

5th Gun Powder Prairie Dog by Ashlyn Holloway, Alva High School

Mixed Media

1st “Chameleon” by Gabriel Bowles, home school

2nd “Collage” by Nicholas Smith, OBA High School

3rd “Man With Chains” drawing by Grace Nunez, OBA High School

4th “Roses” by Karlee Meadows, Tonkawa High School

5th “Heart” by Carleigh Stallcup, Chisholm High School

Photography

1st “Pardners” by Garrett Radford, Alva High School

2nd “Pony Express” by Garrett Radford, Alva High School

3rd “Stream” by Elric Cope, Tonkawa High School

4th “Prickly” by Elric Cope, Tonkawa High School

5th “Fragmented Portrait” by Ashley Benjamin, OBA High School

Pottery

1st Obvara Pot with Scratch Art by Sage Ruhl, Alva High School

2nd Thin Neck Pottery by Cole Wiersig, Alva High School

3rd Blue and Red Bowl by Coby Noland, Alva High School

4th Obvara Pot with Decoration by Sage Ruhl, Alva High School

5th Formed Pottery by Alec Furguson, Alva High School

WINNERS GRADES 6-8

Acrylic

1st “Red Rose” by Isabelle Danks, Tonkawa Mid-High School

2nd Abstract by Kristina Venable, Chisholm Middle School

3rd “Antlers” by Isabelle Danks, Tonkawa Mid-High School

4th Aquarium by Lena Kang, Waller Middle School

5th “Madame Apple” by Addyson Harmon, Tonkawa Mid-High School

Photography

1st “California Day’s End” by Lily Loughman, OBA Middle School

2nd “California Peace” by Lily Loughman, OBA Middle School

3rd “Pumpkin” by Hope Bradford, Tonkawa Mid-High School

4th “California View” by Lily Loughman, OBA Middle School

5th “Cat In Basket” by Lily Loughman, OBA Middle School

Sculpture

1st “Paris” by Isabelle Danks, Tonkawa Mid-High School

2nd “Birds On A Wire” by Hope Bradford, Tonkawa Mid-High School

3rd Hands “Together” by Kristina Venable, Chisholm Middle School

4th Wire Drawing Of A Skull by Jud Cheatham, OBA Middle School

Mixed Media

1st “Tiger” by Liberty Fulmer, Waller Middle School

2nd “Mountains” w/blue background by Alexandria Baldwin, Waller Middle School

3rd “Buffalo Days” by Hope Bradford, Tonkawa Mid-High School

4th Still Life/Skulls by Nathan Lawrence, OBA Middle School

5th “The Summer Sea” by Kristina Venable, Chisholm Middle School

Drawing

1st Charcoal Drawing by Bennett O’Neill, OBA Middle School

2nd Snail by Dorothy Paulis, Waller Middle School

3rd “Timmy” by Hope Bradford, Tonkawa Mid-High School

4th Metal Scratch Art by Lawson Morgan, OBA Middle School

5th Cat by Lindy Northcutt, OBA Middle School

Pottery

1st “Sunflower Wine” by Kristina Venable, Chisholm Middle School

3-D

1st “The Chameleon” by Brylen Gunter, Tonkawa Mid-High School

2nd “A Small Stream” Glass Plate by Addison Harmon, Tonkawa Mid-High School

WINNERS GRADES 3-5

Photography

1st Daffodils by Beau Russell, Emmanuel Christian School

2nd Dog by Beau Russell, Emmanuel Christian School

Pottery

1st Jenna Jones, Prairie View Elementary School

2nd Ryelli Martinez, Prairie View Elementary School

3rd Reece Hedges, Prairie View Elementary School

4th Landree Hacker, Prairie View Elementary School

5th Grace Blunck, Prairie View Elementary School

3-D

1st “The Flower” by Makayla Venable, Chisholm Elementary

Acrylic

1st “Watermelon” by Makayla Venable, Chisholm Elementary

Drawing

1st Panda by Beau Russell, Emmanuel Christian School

Students may pick up their artwork and trophies, ribbons and cash awards at the Enid News & Eagle office, 227 W. Broadway, anytime during business hours now through July 10.

