ENID, Okla. — Parker Schovanec, a student at Oklahoma Bible Academy in Enid, won the top honors in the 2020 Pioneer Cellular Smokin’ Red Dirt Arts Festival.
Schovanec, who placed first in two of the seven high school art categories, received the H. Holden Award as outstanding artist and piece of artwork as judged by Enid professional artist H Holden. Schovanec receives $100 and an engraved award to recognize him and encourage his continued work.
Students in grades 3 through 12 from more than a dozen schools in Northwest Oklahoma submitted artwork for the 11th annual competition, normally held in connection with the Smokin’ Red Dirt Barbecue each spring. Because of health concerns and social distancing requirements, the barbecue was postponed until August this year and awards are being presented individually.
Artwork was submitted for judging in one of three age divisions — elementary, middle school or high school — and one of seven art categories: acrylic, drawing, mixed media, sculpture, 3D, photography and pottery. First- through third-place winners in each category and division received a trophy and cash prize. Fourth- and fifth-place winners received a ribbon.
In addition to the cash for students, sponsor Pioneer Cellular donates money to the school art program for any school that has students whose art places in the top three in each division. The donations to schools for art supplies this year totaled $6,665.
Holden, longtime honorary judge, and Joyce Fales and LynnDe Funk, who coordinated the judging, were impressed with the variety of artwork submitted by the students.
“It was a really talented pool of students — from home schooled to students at Enid High School,” Holden said.
Holden said he enjoys a continuing role with the art festival because “it is giving validation to people who are creative and try to express that in so many different ways.”
WINNERS GRADES 9-12
Sculpture
1st Red Fox by Hannah Mason, Alva High School
2nd Scorched Detailed Tree by Carleigh Stallcup, Chisholm High School
Acrylic
1st Metal Kitchen Utensils by Parker Schovanec, OBA High School
2nd “Rover On Mars 2020” by Isabela Gonzalez, Chisholm High School
3rd “Popping Bubbles” by Kaitlyn Anderson, Tonkawa High School
4th “Colorful Dragonfly” by Isabela Gonzalez, Chisholm High School
5th “The End” by Kila Venable, Chisholm High School
3-D
1st “Pastel Dreams” by Aubrey Ingmire, Tonkawa High School
2nd “Shades Of Blue” by Parker Miller, Tonkawa High School
3rd “Space Satellite and Trash Around Earth” by Isabela Gonzalez, Chisholm High School
4th “Treats” by Kassidy Williamson, Tonkawa High School
5th Plaster Relief of Lungs by Carleigh Stallcup, Chisholm High School
Drawing
1st “Self Portrait with Hands” by Parker Schovanec, OBA High School
2nd “Drawing of Guy” by Parker Schovanec, OBA High School
3rd “Drawing of a Dog” by Reagan Redelsperger, OBA High School
4th Scratchboard Tiger by Aaron Mason, Alva High School
5th Gun Powder Prairie Dog by Ashlyn Holloway, Alva High School
Mixed Media
1st “Chameleon” by Gabriel Bowles, home school
2nd “Collage” by Nicholas Smith, OBA High School
3rd “Man With Chains” drawing by Grace Nunez, OBA High School
4th “Roses” by Karlee Meadows, Tonkawa High School
5th “Heart” by Carleigh Stallcup, Chisholm High School
Photography
1st “Pardners” by Garrett Radford, Alva High School
2nd “Pony Express” by Garrett Radford, Alva High School
3rd “Stream” by Elric Cope, Tonkawa High School
4th “Prickly” by Elric Cope, Tonkawa High School
5th “Fragmented Portrait” by Ashley Benjamin, OBA High School
Pottery
1st Obvara Pot with Scratch Art by Sage Ruhl, Alva High School
2nd Thin Neck Pottery by Cole Wiersig, Alva High School
3rd Blue and Red Bowl by Coby Noland, Alva High School
4th Obvara Pot with Decoration by Sage Ruhl, Alva High School
5th Formed Pottery by Alec Furguson, Alva High School
WINNERS GRADES 6-8
Acrylic
1st “Red Rose” by Isabelle Danks, Tonkawa Mid-High School
2nd Abstract by Kristina Venable, Chisholm Middle School
3rd “Antlers” by Isabelle Danks, Tonkawa Mid-High School
4th Aquarium by Lena Kang, Waller Middle School
5th “Madame Apple” by Addyson Harmon, Tonkawa Mid-High School
Photography
1st “California Day’s End” by Lily Loughman, OBA Middle School
2nd “California Peace” by Lily Loughman, OBA Middle School
3rd “Pumpkin” by Hope Bradford, Tonkawa Mid-High School
4th “California View” by Lily Loughman, OBA Middle School
5th “Cat In Basket” by Lily Loughman, OBA Middle School
Sculpture
1st “Paris” by Isabelle Danks, Tonkawa Mid-High School
2nd “Birds On A Wire” by Hope Bradford, Tonkawa Mid-High School
3rd Hands “Together” by Kristina Venable, Chisholm Middle School
4th Wire Drawing Of A Skull by Jud Cheatham, OBA Middle School
Mixed Media
1st “Tiger” by Liberty Fulmer, Waller Middle School
2nd “Mountains” w/blue background by Alexandria Baldwin, Waller Middle School
3rd “Buffalo Days” by Hope Bradford, Tonkawa Mid-High School
4th Still Life/Skulls by Nathan Lawrence, OBA Middle School
5th “The Summer Sea” by Kristina Venable, Chisholm Middle School
Drawing
1st Charcoal Drawing by Bennett O’Neill, OBA Middle School
2nd Snail by Dorothy Paulis, Waller Middle School
3rd “Timmy” by Hope Bradford, Tonkawa Mid-High School
4th Metal Scratch Art by Lawson Morgan, OBA Middle School
5th Cat by Lindy Northcutt, OBA Middle School
Pottery
1st “Sunflower Wine” by Kristina Venable, Chisholm Middle School
3-D
1st “The Chameleon” by Brylen Gunter, Tonkawa Mid-High School
2nd “A Small Stream” Glass Plate by Addison Harmon, Tonkawa Mid-High School
WINNERS GRADES 3-5
Photography
1st Daffodils by Beau Russell, Emmanuel Christian School
2nd Dog by Beau Russell, Emmanuel Christian School
Pottery
1st Jenna Jones, Prairie View Elementary School
2nd Ryelli Martinez, Prairie View Elementary School
3rd Reece Hedges, Prairie View Elementary School
4th Landree Hacker, Prairie View Elementary School
5th Grace Blunck, Prairie View Elementary School
3-D
1st “The Flower” by Makayla Venable, Chisholm Elementary
Acrylic
1st “Watermelon” by Makayla Venable, Chisholm Elementary
Drawing
1st Panda by Beau Russell, Emmanuel Christian School
Students may pick up their artwork and trophies, ribbons and cash awards at the Enid News & Eagle office, 227 W. Broadway, anytime during business hours now through July 10.
