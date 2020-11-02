Denny Price Family YMCA, 415 W. Cherokee, is offering free child care while you vote on Tuesday.
The free child care is open to both YMCA members and non-members, and is available for children ages birth to 12.
CDC guidelines will be followed for COVID-19 safety. Space is limited, so registration is encouraged, but drop-ins will be accepted as space allows.
The Voters Day Out child care will be offered in two sessions: a morning session, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and an evening session, 4-7 p.m.
To pre-register for the free child care, visit https://tinyurl.com/YMCAVotersDayOut.
