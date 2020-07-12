The Denny Price Family YMCA, 415 W. Cherokee, closed Friday for deep cleaning and disenfecting after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility reopened Saturday and posted the following statement on its Facebook page at 10:23 p.m. Thursday: “At the Denny Price Family YMCA, the safety and well-being of our members, staff, volunteers, participants and the broader Enid community have always been and will always be a top priority.
“Before reopening our facilities, The Denny Price Family YMCA instituted numerous health and safety measures to best protect everyone who enters our doors.
“Regrettably, we learned on Thursday, July 9 that a staff member of our Y has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus). He/she is currently receiving treatment for his/her condition.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him/her and his/her family.
“Upon learning of this, we immediately executed our COVID response protocol.
“We will continue to work with the health department and local physicians to determine what other actions, if any, would be prudent on our part.”
The statement said the staff member was in the facility from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the fitness area and from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fitness area and group exercise studio.
“If you believe you may have come in contact with this individual, please take the necessary precautions,” according to the statement. “If you develop COVID-19 symptoms as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which could include fever, cough or shortness of breath, please stay home, and speak to your healthcare provider.”
Saturday, Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 687 new positive cases for COVID-19 in the state, the second-highest increase of cases since reporting began.
