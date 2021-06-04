ENID, Okla. — Four high school graduates who took part in a local transitional living program for at-risk youth received more than $150,000 combined in college scholarships.
Enid’s Youth and Family Services (YFS) takes part in several programs designed to help community members who are struggling. Unhoused youth can work with YFS through its multi-step Transitional Living Program.
Young adults from 18 to 22, as well as high school students from 16 to 17, can participate in the program.
The residential program director, Joanna Moats, said the community’s support was vital for the program’s high schoolers.
Moats said the group graduating this year in particular was especially motivated.
“This is the most high school graduations, the most kids going to college, we’ve ever had,” she said. “I’m so excited for them.”
Three of 2021’s graduates will attend Oklahoma State University in the fall, while another will go to University of Tulsa. One graduate also was awarded a valedictorian commendation at Enid High School. Three of the graduates received scholarships of at least $40,000.
“I can’t wait to see what they do next,” Moats said.
Throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, participants in the program struggled, said Tree Perkins, director of development.
Typically, they are required to maintain a job for the duration of the process, but many of the participants were laid off during the pandemic. Students taking part in the program had to adapt to online school rapidly. YFS worked to provide even more funds for necessities along with additional money for electronics needed to attend school.
“We were stretching ourselves to provide,” Perkins said. “But now, we’re bouncing back nicely.”
Perkins cites luck for YFS’ ability to maintain funding through the pandemic. Each year, typically in February, YFS hosts a gala for its Nights of Shelter campaign. The gala draws in most of its donations. In 2020, the gala was able to occur just before the country shut down because of the pandemic, Perkins said.
The funding from the event held them over until 2021, she said.
When scheduling the 2021 gala a year in advance, February was fully booked at the usual location. The gala was scheduled for April, instead.
“We managed to schedule our gala just as the world was opening up again,” Perkins said. “We got lucky.”
The gala was not the only source of donations for the program to continue. Throughout the year, YFS receives funds from regular donors, from large churches down to individual citizens. For the first few months of the pandemic, there were fewer donations than usual, Perkins said. Then, something changed.
“People really stepped up,” Perkins said. “It’s like they said to themselves, ‘Life is going to go on,’ and they jumped back into donating. It was wonderful.”
