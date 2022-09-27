ENID, Okla. — City of Enid Solid Waste Services officials have said pickup of green yard waste polycarts will tranistion to the fall and winter schedule next week.
Beginning the week of Oct. 3, 2022, yard waste will be picked up on the same day as household trash.
Green polycarts should be placed at least 10 feet from other containers, parked vehicles, street lampposts, trees, mailboxes and other obstructions at the curb no later than 7:30 a.m. on normal trash days along with household trash containers.
The city-issued green polycarts are used for yard waste, such as leaves, twigs, and grass. They will not be emptied if they contain household trash.
Those who wish to obtain a polycart or an additional polycart, can contact Solid Waste Services at (580) 616-7300.
