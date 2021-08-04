The suspects left without any money after another attempted ATM theft Wednesday morning in Enid involving the use of a stolen 2000s model Ford pickup.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Enid Police Department stated that officers responded at 4:06 a.m. Wednesday to a drive-up ATM at 550 S. Oakwood on a report of someone attempting to break into the machine.
When officers arrived, they found the ATM on the ground, with the doors open and the display pulled up and in pieces. After contacting a wrecker service to help right the ATM, officers discovered the thieves were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal money, according to EPD’s post.
As officers were at the scene, a call was received reporting an abandoned truck being found. Officers went to the 4300 block of La Mesa where they found a 2004 Ford F-250 left running in the roadway.
The driver’s side door lock had been punched out, the ignition bezel was broken off and a screwdriver and the ignition bezel cap were in the driver’s seat, according to EPD. Officers also found a crowbar in the bed of the truck.
Officers also fielded another call of someone attempting to steal a 2000 Ford F-250, but they were unsuccessful.
“The same modus operandi was used in other ATM burglaries in the city over the past few months, but it is unclear if it is the same suspects or another team of copycats,” EPD’s Facebook post stated.
Police are asking residents in the area of 4300 La Mesa Drive, the 2700 block of Constitution and the 1000 block of Quail Ridge to check home surveillance video to see if they might have caught the suspects.
The address on Constitution is where the truck used in the attempted theft was stolen. The address on Quail Ridge is where the attempted theft of the truck occurred.
Anyone with information can either message EPD or call (580) 242-7000. The case number is 2021-6578.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.