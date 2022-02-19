ENID, Okla. — Bree Winegarden grew up with the box of Jiffy cornbread mix, but Saturday was her first foray into baking from scratch using a 1901 recipe in front of both friends and strangers.
Winegarden led the afternoon's Make and Take Cornbread workshop, the first History Alive! event of the year held at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
“I’m a little nervous,” she said, pushing her cart of ingredients outside the museum and over to the kitchen of the Glidewell House on the adjacent Humphrey Heritage Village property, where a group of original pioneer buildings stand to show visitors what life was like in the early-1900s.
The Enid native started working at the museum as the special projects coordinator some months after graduating from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 2019, just before COVID restrictions started in the spring of 2020.
Coming out from under the pandemic, museum staff had a meeting about a month ago to discuss expanding History Alive!, the events held the first and third Saturdays of the month at the museum’s outdoor village, where re-enactors show visitors what life was like in the pioneer days of the Enid area and the Cherokee Outlet.
From that brainstorm session came the idea of more hands-on learning and activities, with Winegarden leading the first herself Saturday.
Nine people signed up for the museum’s , and seven arrived to learn about how the pioneers made cornbread from scratch at the turn of the 20th century.
Each of the participants watched Winegarden demonstrate how to shell, grind and sift the corn, using materials that she explained were popular in 1901. They then mixed their own batch of cornbread and took it home to bake in a 6-inch skillet provided as part of the workshop fee.
It definitely was far removed from the Jiffy box of Winegarden's youth, as the grinders and sifters that were used in the good old days offered a tougher experience that showed the grit of the pioneers.
That grit was all over the table, too, as dust and bits of corn flew during her labor.
“This will also really be messy,” Winegarden told the group, as she moved from showing how corn was shelled to dumping it in the hand-cranked grinder to start making the meal, “because they didn’t have much to do, so I think they just really liked to clean in 1901.”
Her group laughed as they went to work.
Her first workshop was not without reinforcements — three of her friends, Zahira Rojo, Bailey Combs and Hanah Troxell, had signed up to attend. She was pleasantly surprised when sisters Gina and Shelly Cowley called from three hours away in Eufaula to register for the event.
Both of the Cowley sisters said they were impressed by the museum and the village grounds.
“She’ll probably want to move up here and work here,” Gina said of her sister, while laughing and relating how Shelly had “gone through an Amish phase” where she couldn’t learn enough about that history. Both were excited about picking up some flour sacks for sale to continue their work on quilts.
Winegarden said she learned she’ll need more mixing bowls and maybe a chance to run through the recipes a little more next time.
Her friends offered her some tips on “next time” and laughed about coming together over an old recipe, cooking and helping a friend.
Shelly and Gina said they will keep up on the museum’s website and hopefully attend more workshops in Enid and across the state, possibly bringing Gina’s grandchildren along.
“Once you get older … I have grandchildren now, and I want them to learn things,” Gina said. “Our great-grandparents were alive when we were born, so we saw … We were fortunate enough to hear stories about it and see all the utensils.”
Easy Cornbread Recipe
from the Full Dinner Pail Cookbook, 1901
1/2 cup of flour
1/4 cup of corn meal
2 tablespoons of sugar
1/4 teaspoon of salt
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1 egg
1 cup of milk (butter milk or soured milk)
1 tablespoon of butter
Sift dry ingredients (flour, corn meal, sugar, salt and baking powder) then add egg and milk and mix then add butter. Put dough in 6-inch skilled and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.
