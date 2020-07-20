Workers will begin changing existing streetlights to LED on Garriott, Grand and Independence on Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the city of Enid, workers will convert lights on Grand and Independence from Maple to Chestnut from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
On Wednesday, workers will convert lights on Garriott between Oakwood and Cleveland. The outside eastbound lane will be closed from Oakwood to Cleveland starting around 8 a.m. and ending around noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.