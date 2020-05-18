Street work will affect drivers on several Enid streets in coming days.
The work, announced by city of Enid, will be:
• The westbound outside lane of Willow just west of Van Buren will be closed Tuesday to allow contractors to install new driveways and sidewalks.
Work effort will take approximately one to two weeks to complete.
• The intersection of Redbird Lane and Edgewood Drive will be closed beginning Wednesday.
The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
• Kennedy will be closed between Cherry and Hemlock beginning Tuesday.
Workers will remove and reconstruct the street and sidewalks. Work is expected to take about two months.
• Maple between Washington and Independence will be closed Tuesday through May 25 for installation of a new water line.
