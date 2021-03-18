Work to rebuild a portion of Southgate will begin April 5.
The work will be a complete rebuild of the road, including the road bed and drainage, according to an email from Garfield County Commissioner Marc Bolz.
Work will begin at 16th and go to the city of Enid landfill entrance. When that portion is done, work will continue from the landfill entrance to the railroad tracks. Estimated time to complete the project is 150 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.