Oklahoma 74 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane with flaggers and pilot cars directing traffic in multiple locations between Oklahoma 33 and Waterloo Road in Logan County beginning Friday.

The narrowing will continue through the summer for resurfacing and bridge repair projects.

The $1.5 million contract to resurface Oklahoma 74 between Oklahoma 33 and Camp Drive, which is 1 mile north of Oklahoma 74F, was awarded to T.J. Campbell Construction Co. of Oklahoma City in Marchr.

The $1.8 million contract to resurface Oklahoma 74 and repair several bridges along Oklahoma 74 between Waterloo Road and Camp Drive also was awarded to Campbell Construction in November 2019.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Rains is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. Follow him on Twitter, @cassrains.
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Cass? Send an email to crains@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you