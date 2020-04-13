Traffic in Enid will be impacted by work on three streets in the coming days, according to the city of Enid.
The work will be:
• Kennedy from Poplar to Cherry will be closed starting Tuesday for road construction. Closure will last a couple of months.
• The northbound outside lane of Cleveland between Indian Drive and Garriott will be closed to traffic to allow contractors to install curb drains. Work will take approximately two to three weeks.
• Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said scheduled beam deliveries on April 24, 28 and 29 will result in the southbound lane of the North Van Buren overpass being closed.
Flaggers will control traffic northbound and southbound while the beams are being offloaded.
