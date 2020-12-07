The south side of Meadowlake Park will be closed to traffic for much of Tuesday, according to the city of Enid.
The closure will allow for installation of an electric line. The work is expected to take eight hours, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ENID - Private funeral services for Martha "Louise" Stepp will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are directed by Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ALINE - Graveside services for Virginia Phillips will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Aline, under Wentworth Mortuary LLC. Masks are required and will be livestreamed at Marshall Funeral Home FB page.
CLEO SPRINGS - Funeral services for Norma Naugle will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Carmen United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Wentworth Mortuary LLC. Service will be live-streamed at Marshall Funeral Home Facebook page.
