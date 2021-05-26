The outside lane on northbound Van Buren near the corner of Oak will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday while OG&E performs work on electrical lines.
According to the city of Enid, OG&E’s work is in preparation for providing power to street lights.
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: May 26, 2021 @ 5:02 pm
FAIRMONT — Virgil Dean Lang, 84, of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Enid. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID — Funeral services for Chris A. Miner, age 90, of Enid, is 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 ,at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Garber. Burial will follow in Garber Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID — A Graveside service for Brenda Matthews will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Enid Cemetery. Services are directed by Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
