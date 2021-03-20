Westbound and eastbound U.S. 412 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Stabe Road and County Road 2770 east of Lahoma starting Monday.
The narrowing is needed for a bridge rehabilitation project over Turkey Creek, according to the state Department of Transportation, which advises motorists to expect delays and to plan extra travel time in the area.
The $1.5 million project contract was awarded in November 2020 by Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Haskell Lemon Construction Co. of Oklahoma City.
Work is expected to be complete by the fall, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.