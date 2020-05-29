Work will affect traffic on some Enid streets in the coming days.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation will do pavement coring along Garriott and Van Buren beginning Monday. According to the city of Enid, the work along Garriott will be between Garland and 30th. The work along Van Buren will be between Garriott and the north overpass bridge.
The pavement coring will require crews to make multiple, brief stops in both lanes of Garriott and Van Buren, according to the city. The pavement coring is associated with a future ODOT project along the corridor and is expected to take one week to complete.
In addition, city officials said Maple between Washington and Independence will be closed until June 8 to allow installation of a new water line across Maple.
