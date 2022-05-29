Work will affect traffic flow in two areas of Enid in the coming weeks.
According to the city of Enid, the work will begin Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at:
• Randolph from Washington to Grand, intermittent traffic control while workers remove and restripe the crosswalks. The work is expected to take three days.
• Chestnut from 10th to Davis for storm pipe replacement, waterline relocation and roadway construction. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of February 2023.
