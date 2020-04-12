Work on two Enid streets will affect traffic beginning Monday.
According to the city of Enid, the intersection of Maine and 3rd will be closed beginning on Monday, for concrete repairs. Work is expected to last approximately two weeks.
The northbound outside lane of Cleveland between Indian Drive and Garriott will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday.
The closure will allow contractors to install curb drains, according to the city of Enid. Work will take approximately two to three weeks to complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.